Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $5.62 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $334.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

