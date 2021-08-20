Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) PT Raised to $35.00

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $148,226,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $127,404,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $96,209,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,271,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,248,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

