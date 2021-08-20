Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.78.

NYSE:RACE opened at $213.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.03 and a 1-year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

