Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $76.50

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $76.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.97.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $69.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,301 shares of company stock worth $25,015,212 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

