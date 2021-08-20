Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after buying an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

