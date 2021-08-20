Truist Securiti Weighs in on DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,272,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.