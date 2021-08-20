Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Gap, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Gap in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.51) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The Gap has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $37.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

