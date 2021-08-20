Analyzing Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) and NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) and NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mendocino Brewing and NewAge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A NewAge 0 0 2 0 3.00

NewAge has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Given NewAge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NewAge is more favorable than Mendocino Brewing.

Profitability

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and NewAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A NewAge -4.61% -19.36% -7.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and NewAge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NewAge $279.47 million 0.91 -$39.34 million ($0.41) -4.54

Mendocino Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NewAge.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of NewAge shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of NewAge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewAge has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mendocino Brewing beats NewAge on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mendocino Brewing

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products. The company offers its products under the Tahitian Noni, LIMU, Zennoa, LIMU Blue Frog, Hiro Natural, TeMana, Lucim, Reviive, Puritii, and MaVie brands. It sells its products directly to customers, as well as through distributors, e-commerce sites, and direct-store-delivery systems. The company was formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation and changed its name to NewAge, Inc. in July 2020. NewAge, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

