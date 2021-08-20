AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.69 Billion

Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce $56.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.93 billion to $57.98 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $49.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $211.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.19 billion to $213.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $233.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.44 billion to $236.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,996 shares of company stock worth $11,389,621. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

