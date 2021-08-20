PGT Innovations, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PGTI opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

