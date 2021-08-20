Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,500 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 362,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages have commented on VRNOF. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Verano to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

Get Verano alerts:

Shares of VRNOF stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Verano has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.