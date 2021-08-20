Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of MHVYF opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 2.97%. Research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

