Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Shares of MHVYF opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $33.23.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.
