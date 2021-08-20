Raymond James Boosts Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $105.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAR. Stephens raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

NYSE DAR opened at $73.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.78. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,856,000 after buying an additional 204,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,886,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 672,953 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,726,000 after purchasing an additional 201,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

