Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BASE. Barclays began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of BASE opened at $37.35 on Monday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

