Analysts Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $399.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to post sales of $399.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $415.40 million and the lowest is $390.77 million. Conn’s reported sales of $366.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

CONN opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $631.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

In other news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $60,686.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,223.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Conn’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 221,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

