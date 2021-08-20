Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,989 ($39.05). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,977 ($38.89), with a volume of 404,123 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The company has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,055.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,212 ($41.96) per share, for a total transaction of £385.44 ($503.58).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

