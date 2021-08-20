Schaltbau (ETR:SLT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schaltbau Holding AG (ETR:SLT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €55.70 ($65.53). Schaltbau shares last traded at €55.70 ($65.53), with a volume of 37,959 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $527.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.82.

Schaltbau Company Profile (ETR:SLT)

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies components and systems for the mobile and stationary transportation technology and capital goods industry. It operates through four segments: Pintsch, Bode, Schaltbau, and SBRS. The Pintsch segment offers stationary transportation technology and rail infrastructure equipment; and installation, testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair, spare parts supply, training, and digital services.

