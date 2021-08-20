Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.05. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 480,429 shares trading hands.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$455.84 million and a P/E ratio of -96.50.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Foran Mining Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foran Mining Company Profile (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

