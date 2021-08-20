The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEDXF opened at $1.92 on Friday. The Westaim has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.75 million, a P/E ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 0.69.

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The Westaim had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 219.20%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

