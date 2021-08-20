EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of YAYO opened at $1.66 on Friday. EVmo has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. EVmo had a negative return on equity of 388.33% and a negative net margin of 75.41%.

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

