Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$17.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.95.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$14.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.45. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$11.30 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at C$240,312. Also, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 32,200 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$502,796.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,582,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$524,390,719.75.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.