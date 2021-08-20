B. Riley Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Buy

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.27% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $365,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.