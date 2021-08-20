B. Riley Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Buy

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.27% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13.
In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $365,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
