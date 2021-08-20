Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

RYAM stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $394.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 42,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 35.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $125,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

