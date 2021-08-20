Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OGN. Cowen started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.43. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

