Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Metacrine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

MTCR stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Metacrine has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Metacrine by 334.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 240,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 160,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Metacrine by 13,749.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

