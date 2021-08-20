Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUN. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.26.

Shares of LUN opened at C$9.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.28. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

