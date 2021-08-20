Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CMMB stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $168.80. The company has a market cap of $127.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $74,019,000. 26.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

