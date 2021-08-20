Wedbush Comments on Home Point Capital Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of HMPT stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.97 million and a P/E ratio of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Point Capital by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

