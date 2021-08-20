Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Capreit’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capreit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. This is a boost from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

