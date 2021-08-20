Alliance Global Partners Trims Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Target Price to $14.50

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $16.50 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Alimera Sciences from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.69. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $12.25.
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
