Alliance Global Partners Trims Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Target Price to $14.50

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $16.50 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Alimera Sciences from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.69. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

