ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $157.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.71.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 590.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 104,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 193,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

