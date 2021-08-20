Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Sell

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

AIRG stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44. Airgain has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 135.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Airgain during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

