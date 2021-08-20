Head to Head Survey: Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) and Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) and Regis (NYSE:RGS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nebula Caravel Acquisition and Regis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Regis -40.56% -142.80% -9.72%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and Regis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebula Caravel Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Regis 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nebula Caravel Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.28%. Regis has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.44%. Given Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nebula Caravel Acquisition is more favorable than Regis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Regis shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Regis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nebula Caravel Acquisition and Regis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regis $669.73 million 0.36 -$171.36 million ($0.60) -11.12

Nebula Caravel Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regis.

Summary

Nebula Caravel Acquisition beats Regis on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also offers OpenSalon Pro, a cloud-based salon management and point of commerce solution; Supercuts mobile application (app) for check-in and booking services; and Cost Cutters mobile app and website for appointment booking services. It operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, and First Choice Haircutters names. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 6,923 salons, such as 5,209 franchised salons, 1,632 company-owned salons, and 82 non-controlling ownership salons. It also operates accredited cosmetology schools. Regis Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

