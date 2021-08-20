Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce $387.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.68 million and the lowest is $379.65 million. Seagen reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,563,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,750 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,372 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Seagen by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 6,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen stock opened at $158.09 on Friday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.