Reviewing GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

GAN has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GAN and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75 TrueCar 0 3 3 0 2.50

GAN presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.14%. TrueCar has a consensus price target of $5.79, indicating a potential upside of 50.82%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than TrueCar.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAN and TrueCar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million 17.29 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -35.29 TrueCar $278.68 million 1.32 $76.54 million ($0.19) -20.21

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrueCar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -46.37% -12.65% -11.05% TrueCar 30.84% -3.75% -3.12%

Summary

TrueCar beats GAN on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

