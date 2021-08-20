Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.36.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN opened at C$19.75 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$17.80 and a 1 year high of C$22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.23.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.