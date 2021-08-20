Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $5.60 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 757.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

