Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Expands By 27.4%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,050,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 14,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE:IBN opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $19.46.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0537 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.
