Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Expands By 27.4%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,050,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 14,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:IBN opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0537 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,867,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300,185 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,788,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after buying an additional 4,803,666 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,138,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,573,000 after buying an additional 1,374,996 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 19.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 24,847,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,898,000 after buying an additional 3,965,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

