Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Short Interest Update

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 154.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on SCCAF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

SCCAF opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

