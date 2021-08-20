The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.50.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$39.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.74.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total transaction of C$224,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,175,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,836,816. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,365,980. Insiders sold 151,007 shares of company stock valued at $6,711,196 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

