Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at National Bankshares

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.10.

EIF stock opened at C$42.46 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$29.77 and a 52-week high of C$43.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 29.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 159.66%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

