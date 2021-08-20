Scotiabank Increases Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$172.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$161.00 price objective on Equitable Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$162.11.

TSE:EQB opened at C$151.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$73.49 and a 52-week high of C$159.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$141.07.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 17.040002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

In related news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,188.56. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,264,320. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $988,870.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

