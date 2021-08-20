PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Trading 13.1% Higher

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) rose 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.49.

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk engages in the production and distribution of cement. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The Cement Production segment manufactures and support cement production. The Non-Cement Production segment consist of limestone and clay mining, cement bag manufacturing, industrial real estate, readymix concrete, IT services, logistics, and trading.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.