Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Shares Down 2.3%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.25. Approximately 5,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDCVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.43.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

