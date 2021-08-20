IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Trading Down 10.9%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF)’s share price was down 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 3,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPGDF shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IGO in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut IGO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.37.

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

