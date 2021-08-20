FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. Increased by Cormark (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stelco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $21.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.89. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $8.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Stelco has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

