Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.02). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

