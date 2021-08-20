FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Raised by Analyst

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.72). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $230.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.07.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 86,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 47,461 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 488.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 712,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.