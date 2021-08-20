FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Geron Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Geron in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GERN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $391.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 59.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 17.8% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 268.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Geron by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

