FY2021 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Boosted by Analyst

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.12. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $167.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $169.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

